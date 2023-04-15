Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,977 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $7,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Fluor by 1,186.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Fluor by 70.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fluor by 665.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FLR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Fluor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fluor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

NYSE FLR opened at $30.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.75. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.27.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11). Fluor had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Fluor’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fluor news, insider James R. Breuer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $151,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,265.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

