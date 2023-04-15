Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 2,186 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $6,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,395,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,268,717,000 after purchasing an additional 146,496 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,971,000 after buying an additional 172,399 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 406.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,163,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $167,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,583 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.3% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,089,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,758,000 after purchasing an additional 66,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 13.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,025,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,348,000 after buying an additional 235,014 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

NYSE:LW opened at $108.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.53. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.59 and a 52 week high of $109.70.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.95%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

