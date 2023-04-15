Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 23,942 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 110.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,942 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $6,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alamo Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,576,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,761,000 after purchasing an additional 24,565 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Alamo Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 864,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,603,000 after purchasing an additional 36,290 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alamo Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alamo Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 666,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,477,000 after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Alamo Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 614,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $173.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.21, for a total value of $72,578.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,812.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 150 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $27,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alamo Group stock opened at $176.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.98. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.35 and a 1-year high of $186.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.90.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $386.60 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 6.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.30%.

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

