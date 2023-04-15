Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 668 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,792 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $6,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,240,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,123,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,912 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,534,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,263,283,000 after purchasing an additional 245,841 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 406.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,796,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,734,653,000 after purchasing an additional 21,501,478 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 13,546,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,261,000 after acquiring an additional 754,071 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,191,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,926,000 after acquiring an additional 97,866 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE TD opened at $60.83 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $55.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.28. The stock has a market cap of $111.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.23%. On average, analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.721 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.87%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Further Reading

