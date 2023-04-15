Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,723 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $6,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,152,000 after buying an additional 2,564,035 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 29.8% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,776,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,600 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,431,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.0% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,022,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,666,000 after purchasing an additional 367,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,721,000 after purchasing an additional 314,385 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $61.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.93. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $87.68.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.25. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 56.86% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.78) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.62.

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

