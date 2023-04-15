Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 18,380 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,380 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $6,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 40.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 35.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 3.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in Welltower in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL opened at $74.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 231.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $98.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 762.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.63.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

