Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 1,978 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $7,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HII. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth $755,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $209.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.36 and a 12-month high of $260.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total value of $814,465.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,065.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total value of $814,465.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,065.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total value of $369,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,890.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,231. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

Further Reading

