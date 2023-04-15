Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 24,248 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,248 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $6,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 63.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS stock opened at $60.79 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $73.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.36.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 68.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $50,256.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,314 shares of company stock worth $447,136 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.56.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.