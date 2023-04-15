Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 42,689 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 142,394 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,689 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $7,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $118,784.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $118,784.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,659.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,932 shares of company stock worth $693,458 in the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 3.9 %

ZION stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $66.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZION shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.12.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

