Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 47,936 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 316,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,936 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $7,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HMC. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 101,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 41,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 128,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 240,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

Honda Motor stock opened at $26.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $27.40. The company has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.23.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.02 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Honda Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.