Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 566 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $6,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 112.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

CLH stock opened at $143.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.38. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.56 and a 12 month high of $144.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.22 and its 200 day moving average is $124.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $49,325.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,305,454.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $49,325.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,305,454.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $669,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,762,193.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,118 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.38.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

