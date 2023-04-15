Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,312 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $6,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 248,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Irene H. Oh bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 124,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,036.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

East West Bancorp Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EWBC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

EWBC stock opened at $52.49 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $85.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.39.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.