Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,270 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $7,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,383,000 after buying an additional 136,782 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,148,000 after purchasing an additional 117,422 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NBIX. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.39.

Insider Activity

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $160,255.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,548.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $160,255.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,548.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total transaction of $102,037.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,749.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,349 shares of company stock valued at $4,091,023. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NBIX stock opened at $102.78 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.25 and a 52 week high of $129.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.18 and a beta of 0.49.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.