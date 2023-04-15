NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) CEO Sells $145,125.00 in Stock

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $145,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,202,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

George Kurian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 4th, George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of NetApp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $144,607.50.

On Tuesday, March 7th, George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $292,680.00.

On Tuesday, February 7th, George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $296,415.00.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $66.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $79.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 103.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.42%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on NetApp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on NetApp from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,575,097 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,643,670,000 after purchasing an additional 189,823 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,604,441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $276,190,000 after purchasing an additional 71,415 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of NetApp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,394,846 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $156,241,000 after purchasing an additional 47,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of NetApp by 9.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,356,245 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $153,631,000 after purchasing an additional 199,172 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

