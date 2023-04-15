New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,193 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $8,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IDA. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 270.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 992 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho lowered shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

IDACORP Price Performance

IDA stock opened at $110.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.26. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $115.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.50 and its 200 day moving average is $104.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.62.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $422.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.84%.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

