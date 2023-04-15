New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 16,600 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $8,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADC. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE ADC opened at $66.10 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $63.34 and a 1 year high of $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.243 dividend. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.38%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.23.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

