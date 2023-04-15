New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 2,715 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,328 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $8,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,019,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,838,000 after purchasing an additional 78,109 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at $2,516,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 342.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 80,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 8,529 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TOL. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $179,187.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $179,187.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $586,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,723.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,105 shares of company stock valued at $831,824. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TOL opened at $60.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 5.59. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.29%.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.