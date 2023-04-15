New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $10,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,799,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,789,000 after purchasing an additional 571,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $539,533,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,240,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,789,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,562,000 after purchasing an additional 355,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,959,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

HF Sinclair stock opened at $46.44 on Friday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $66.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.62). HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $190,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,853,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,677,255.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,336,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $190,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,853,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,677,255.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DINO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of HF Sinclair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

See Also

