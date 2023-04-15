New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 231,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,583 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $8,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,026,000. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.66. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.65.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.64 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 337.61% and a net margin of 14.57%. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

