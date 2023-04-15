New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $10.23 Million Stock Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 605,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,711 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $10,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARA opened at $21.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average of $20.01. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.64. Paramount Global has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $36.53.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PARA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America raised Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.45.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

