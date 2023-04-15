New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.97 Million Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $7,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $634,345,000 after purchasing an additional 11,838 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,687,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $517,664,000 after buying an additional 352,164 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,270,000 after buying an additional 129,891 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,662,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $234,054,000 after buying an additional 941,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 863,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,288,000 after buying an additional 84,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RenaissanceRe

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $320,149.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,520.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on RNR shares. TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.80.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $201.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $124.18 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.21.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 23.17 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.93%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

Featured Stories

