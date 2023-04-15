New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.13 Million Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $8,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $704,568,000 after buying an additional 729,319 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $20,790,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Murphy Oil by 75.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,264,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,080,000 after buying an additional 542,891 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 68.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,328,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,644,000 after buying an additional 538,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 247.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 590,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,396,000 after buying an additional 420,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $392,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $474,237.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $392,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy Oil Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE MUR opened at $39.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $25.97 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.68 and its 200 day moving average is $42.08.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $975.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MUR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial raised Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Featured Articles

