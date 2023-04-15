New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Crocs were worth $10,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Crocs by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Crocs by 419.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 12,637 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Crocs by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,565 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 246.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CROX opened at $134.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.42. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $143.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $945.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.16 million. Crocs had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 118.32%. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $2,615,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,659,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $2,615,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,659,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $738,702.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,154,829.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,571 shares of company stock worth $4,797,996. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CROX. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.14.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

