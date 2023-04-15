New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 114,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Timken were worth $8,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Timken in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Timken by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,620,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,875,000 after purchasing an additional 736,067 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Timken by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in Timken by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Timken by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 230,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Timken Trading Up 0.7 %

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $2,135,580.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,933,559.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Timken stock opened at $77.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.88 and a 200 day moving average of $75.04. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 19.52%. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 22.63%.

Timken Profile

(Get Rating)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.