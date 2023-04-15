New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 4,876 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $8,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 469.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 796,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,418,000 after buying an additional 656,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,422,000 after buying an additional 498,600 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,517,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,941,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,110,000 after purchasing an additional 132,587 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Down 0.9 %

AMN opened at $86.70 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.15 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.32.

Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total value of $493,308.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,118.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $509,642.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,957.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total transaction of $493,308.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,118.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.20.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.