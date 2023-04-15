New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases New Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 267,097 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,277,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AR. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $193,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,137 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,999,179 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $122,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,464 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,100 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 274.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,794,041 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Antero Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

Antero Resources Profile

AR opened at $23.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 3.46. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.