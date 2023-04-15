New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $10,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,614,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,425,000 after acquiring an additional 74,727 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,174,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,385,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 381.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,122,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,011,000 after buying an additional 889,032 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 848,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,694,000 after buying an additional 13,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 646,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,828,000 after buying an additional 330,582 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WOLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.94.

Wolfspeed stock opened at $56.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.47. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.26 and a twelve month high of $125.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -46.09 and a beta of 1.54.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.62 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

