New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,225 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $7,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMC. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $655,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.
Commercial Metals Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE:CMC opened at $47.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.35 and a 200 day moving average of $48.45. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.27.
Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.40%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have commented on CMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.
Commercial Metals Profile
Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.
