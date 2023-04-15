New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,117 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 21,815 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $7,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 35,014 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 17.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 2.0% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 27,260 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 2.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,645 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on RRC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Range Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

Range Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

RRC opened at $27.26 on Friday. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.27.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $997.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Range Resources had a return on equity of 57.62% and a net margin of 28.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.79%.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.