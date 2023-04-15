New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,698 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $8,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Sealed Air by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 17.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Sealed Air by 334.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEE opened at $46.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.39 and its 200 day moving average is $48.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.23. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $41.24 and a 12-month high of $69.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 254.05% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 23.95%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sealed Air from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.82.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

