New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,859 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $10,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Boston Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.72.

Boston Properties Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:BXP opened at $50.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $128.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.26.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a net margin of 27.31% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $789.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Properties news, Director Matthew J. Lustig acquired 10,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.92 per share, with a total value of $529,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $529,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.