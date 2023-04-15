New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,700 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $7,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AptarGroup from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AptarGroup from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.33.

AptarGroup Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ATR stock opened at $119.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.69. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $121.28.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $795.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.57 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,422.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,422.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $172,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,432.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.