New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,800 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $8,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $461,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $66.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $93.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.55.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.33 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 23.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WH shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.92.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

