New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 9,847 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 530,497 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 9,847 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $8,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 97,624 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 12,832 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 116,658 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 415,044 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 15,796 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 246,138 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 32,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $892,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,466.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $892,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,466.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $197,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,418.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLF. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.11.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $32.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day moving average is $17.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

