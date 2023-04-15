New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 320,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,924 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $8,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,285,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,344 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,454,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,524,000 after acquiring an additional 548,891 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,895,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,727,000 after acquiring an additional 74,007 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,186,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,481,000 after acquiring an additional 640,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 33,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $968,265.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,564,568.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.45.

NYSE DXC opened at $25.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.94. DXC Technology has a one year low of $22.46 and a one year high of $36.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.29.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

