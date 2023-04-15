New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,389 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $8,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 96.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Whirlpool Trading Up 0.4 %

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $225,952.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,384 shares in the company, valued at $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $134.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $124.10 and a 1 year high of $199.07.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.60. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently -24.96%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

