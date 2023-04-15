Northeast Investment Management Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 209,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.8% of Northeast Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $28,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,480,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,554 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,084,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,790 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,598,000 after acquiring an additional 805,196 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,606,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,909,000 after acquiring an additional 102,242 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,063,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,785 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 7.6 %

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $138.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $406.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $144.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.11%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

