nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 265,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $10,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 93,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 44,063 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 27,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 11,812 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,665,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,064,000 after acquiring an additional 535,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Up 0.2 %

NVT stock opened at $42.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.53. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $29.19 and a 12 month high of $46.66. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $157,745.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

