Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Geoffrey M. Price Sells 4,517 Shares

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 4,517 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $175,349.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,879,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,603,160.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Oak Street Health Stock Down 0.0 %

OSH stock opened at $38.84 on Friday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $38.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.24.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $577.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oak Street Health

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 1,496.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OSH. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.27.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

