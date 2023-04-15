Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OPCH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Option Care Health by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Option Care Health by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Option Care Health by 401.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $31.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.58. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.53 and a twelve month high of $35.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 6,148 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $193,354.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,549 shares in the company, valued at $677,716.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Option Care Health in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

