Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 1,361 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Dorian LPG by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dorian LPG by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 54,086 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Dorian LPG by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,335 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Dorian LPG by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,233 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dorian LPG by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dorian LPG

In related news, CEO John Lycouris sold 22,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $491,580.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,837,229. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO John Lycouris sold 22,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $491,580.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,837,229. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $1,342,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 742,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,598,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 654,304 shares of company stock worth $14,057,250. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dorian LPG Stock Up 2.0 %

LPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Shares of LPG stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average is $19.06. The stock has a market cap of $873.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.14. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $23.51.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.11). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 39.26% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $103.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 167.68%.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

Featured Stories

