Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 600 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3,366.7% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5,019.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 377.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group Trading Down 1.0 %

HAIN opened at $18.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 0.89. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $35.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $454.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

About The Hain Celestial Group

(Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.