Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys New Position in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 18,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mativ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,295,000. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mativ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Mativ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Mativ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,820,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mativ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $682,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MATV opened at $21.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,055.03, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average of $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $28.99.

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $660.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.30 million. Mativ had a positive return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Mativ’s payout ratio is 8,004.00%.

Mativ Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of components and engineered solutions. It operates through the Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions segments. The Advanced Technical Materials segment consists of five non-reporting business units: Filtration, Protective Solutions, Release Liners, Healthcare, and Industrials, which deliver solutions that filter & purify air and liquids, support adhesive, and protective applications.

