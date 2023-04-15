Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Guess’ were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Guess’ by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,546,000 after purchasing an additional 184,983 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Guess’ by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,970,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,760,000 after purchasing an additional 50,371 shares during the period. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Guess’ by 1.0% in the third quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,660,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,366,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Guess’ by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 589,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,878,000 after purchasing an additional 19,787 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Guess’ by 1.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares during the period. 58.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guess’ Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Guess’ stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.93. Guess’, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.76.

Guess’ Announces Dividend

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $817.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.00 million. Guess’ had a return on equity of 33.93% and a net margin of 5.57%. Guess”s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Guess’, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GES shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Guess’ in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. TheStreet raised Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guess’ in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guess’ presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

