Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 5.2% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 12.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 16.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 29.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilltop

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 9,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $291,542.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 600,135 shares in the company, valued at $19,438,372.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 9,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $291,542.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 600,135 shares in the company, valued at $19,438,372.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,310.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hilltop Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Hilltop in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:HTH opened at $29.53 on Friday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $34.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Hilltop Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.51%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

Featured Articles

