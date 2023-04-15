Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,140 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $454,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on Southside Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Southside Bancshares Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $32.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.75. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.18 and a 1-year high of $42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $71.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.10 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 35.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Southside Bancshares Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 42.81%.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

