Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 97.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MD. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $14.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average of $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.75. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $24.67.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $513.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.68 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 14.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

