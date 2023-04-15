Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $107,000 Stock Holdings in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seneca Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Seneca Foods by 2,368.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Seneca Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Seneca Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Seneca Foods by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Seneca Foods Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of SENEA opened at $50.20 on Friday. Seneca Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $68.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.76. The stock has a market cap of $381.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Seneca Foods

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seneca Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

