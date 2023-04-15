Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $244,000 Stock Holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARR. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of ARR stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.53. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $8.08.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.71%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.24%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment in business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

