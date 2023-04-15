Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $373,000 Stock Holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 552 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 715.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 224.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Encore Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Northland Securities cut Encore Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Encore Capital Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Encore Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $52.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.48. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.65 and a 1-year high of $72.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.24.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($3.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($4.54). The firm had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.07 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Encore Capital Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Encore Capital Group, Inc is an international specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of debt recovery solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, and Other Geographies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.